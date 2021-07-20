ASA Sends Letter to FTC in Response to Nixing the Fix Report

In advance of Wednesday FTC open meeting, the association supports a policy statement to address automotive repair concerns in May report.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) provided comments to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in advance of an open meeting on July 21 that will include a policy statement covering concerns raised in its May Nixing the Fix Report to the U.S. Congress on manufacturer repair restrictions.

In a letter to FTC chair Lina Khan, ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher explained that vehicle telematics data access and repair information is critical to consumers and independent repair shops.

“For independent