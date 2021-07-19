CollisionWeek

Rhode Island Governor Vetoes Collision Repair Legislation

Governor McKee objects to language requiring insurers to pay for sublet services.

On Friday, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee vetoed House Bill 6324 (HB 6324) that would have amended Rhode Island’s Unfair Claims Practices laws to clarify several areas of insurance company requirements relative to payments for paint, body and refinish materials, as well as payments for sublet services.

HB 6324 and its companion, Senate Bill 870, were passed by the legislature on July 1.

In his veto message, Gov. McKee stated, “While I recognize the stated intent of this bill is to protect consumers, and there are portions of

