CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Colorado

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Colorado

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of Bear Creek Auto Body located at 9894 W Girton Drive in Lakewood, Colo.

Crash Champions logoThis transaction marks Crash Champions’ entry into Lakewood, the fifth-most populous city in Colorado, and strategically supplements the Company’s earlier acquisitions of Auto Collision Experts, with four locations in the Fort Collins market, and Karas Auto Body, a single shop located in Thornton.

“As a family owned and operated business serving the Lakewood community for over 30 years, Bear Creek has earned a reputation for exceeding its customer’s expectations by way of highly trained staff using the best products and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey