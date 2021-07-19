Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Colorado

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of Bear Creek Auto Body located at 9894 W Girton Drive in Lakewood, Colo.

This transaction marks Crash Champions’ entry into Lakewood, the fifth-most populous city in Colorado, and strategically supplements the Company’s earlier acquisitions of Auto Collision Experts, with four locations in the Fort Collins market, and Karas Auto Body, a single shop located in Thornton.

“As a family owned and operated business serving the Lakewood community for over 30 years, Bear Creek has earned a reputation for exceeding its customer’s expectations by way of highly trained staff using the best products and