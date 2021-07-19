Classic Collision Acquires Seven Collision Repair Centers in South Carolina

CollisionWeek

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of seven Fender Mender Collision Specialists repair centers in South Carolina. Classic Collision now operates a total of 86 collision repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Alaska.

Classic Collision Inc. logoFender Mender Collision Specialists is a locally owned and operated auto repair business offering full-service repairs throughout South Carolina for over 30 years.

“We care about providing our customers with the best possible service, and by joining the Classic Collision team, we are well positioned to continue that service and propel our growth opportunities,” said Shay Huesca, former owner of Fender Mender.

