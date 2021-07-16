CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / J.D. Power Reports Pandemic Lockdown Kept Vehicle Owners Locked in on Their Current Brand

J.D. Power Reports Pandemic Lockdown Kept Vehicle Owners Locked in on Their Current Brand

By Leave a Comment

Vehicle owners remain vastly loyal to their specific brands, in part due to the effects of pandemic lockdowns, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. With many vehicle shoppers hesitant to venture out to showrooms, they often relied on their relationship with their current dealer.

“The time period for this study traversed nationwide lockdowns, a recovery from the worst of the pandemic and the effect chip shortages had on vehicle inventory,” said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data & analytics at J.D. Power. “During the height of the lockdown, shoppers who were unable—or unwilling—to visit showrooms

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey