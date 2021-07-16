J.D. Power Reports Pandemic Lockdown Kept Vehicle Owners Locked in on Their Current Brand

Vehicle owners remain vastly loyal to their specific brands, in part due to the effects of pandemic lockdowns, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. With many vehicle shoppers hesitant to venture out to showrooms, they often relied on their relationship with their current dealer.

“The time period for this study traversed nationwide lockdowns, a recovery from the worst of the pandemic and the effect chip shortages had on vehicle inventory,” said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data & analytics at J.D. Power. “During the height of the lockdown, shoppers who were unable—or unwilling—to visit showrooms