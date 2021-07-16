CollisionWeek

ASE Entry-Level Certification Provides First Step in Building Career Credentials

ASE Entry-Level certification tests validate students’ readiness for the workforce and earning an Entry Level credential is the best first step in building career credentials as an automotive service and repair professional, according to Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president.

ASE Education FoundationGeared toward high school and college students completing a technical program in automotive, truck or collision repair, ASE Entry-Level certification helps students demonstrate their knowledge and workforce readiness. It also allows instructors to verify student growth and achievement, serves as an excellent metric for evaluating training programs’ success, and gives employers a way to identify the best-qualified entry-level candidates.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

