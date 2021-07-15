CollisionWeek

Melissa Wills Named Vice President, Finance Administration at PPG

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of Melissa Wills as vice president, finance administration, effective August 1. Wills will continue to report to PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), Vince Morales.

In this newly created role, Wills will continue with her current responsibilities as CFO, Americas, and will add responsibility and oversight of financial administration for PPG’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions. Wills will draw upon her broad and diverse experiences in various business finance roles,

