House Appropriations Bill Includes Perkins Increase that Supports Career and Technical Education

On July 11, the House Appropriations Committee released the first draft of its Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations bill, which funds education and workforce development programs including Perkins. According to the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) in the bill, the Perkins Basic State Grant received a $50 million increase over the FY 2021 level, and $30 million above what the President recommended in his budget proposal in May, for a total funding level of $1.38 billion.

According to the ACTE, "While this is still not enough to meet the critical needs

