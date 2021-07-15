CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC Incorporates AI into Collision Repair Estimating Platform

CCC Incorporates AI into Collision Repair Estimating Platform

By Leave a Comment

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. announced it will enhance its CCC ONE collision repair estimating platform by adding advanced artificial intelligence (AI) into its application later this quarter. The new feature, CCC ONE Estimating – IQ, will provide collision repair facilities a jump start on estimating, applying machine learning to pre-populate estimates with parts and labor operations based on photos of vehicle damage and configurations by the repair facility. The upgrade will put advanced AI at the fingertips of estimators across the industry, informing and speeding the repair process and improving the repair experience for their customers.

CCC 2021 logo“Collision repairers have helped

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey