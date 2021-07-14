Wendy Bradshaw Named Director of Community Engagement at Safelite Group

Wendy Bradshaw has joined the Safelite Group as the new director of community engagement. Bradshaw brings a wide breadth of experience to the company and will lead the Safelite AutoGlass Foundation, dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of families in the communities where our associates live and work.

“I am thrilled Wendy has joined Safelite. She brings an impressive background to this newly created role,” said Tom Feeney, Safelite Group president and CEO. “Wendy and I will work closely to determine a focused direction for the Safelite AutoGlass