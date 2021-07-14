Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in San Diego

Crash Champions, LLC announced today it has expanded its footprint in San Diego with the acquisition of All American Paint and Body located at 8315 Buckhorn St. in San Diego, Calif. Following this transaction, Crash Champions now has 28 collision repair centers across the state.

“All American’s unwavering commitment to providing great service and high-quality workmanship at a fair price made them our best choice for a partner as we continue to expand our footprint in the San Diego market,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As we welcome this facility under the Crash Champions name, we’re