CCIF Cancels September In-Person Event in Vancouver

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) announced that it is cancelling its in-person event scheduled for September 23 – 24, in Vancouver, B.C. due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions and concerns for the health and safety of participants.

Citing uncertainty around the concerns about maintaining social distancing while attending a gathering of this size and results from a recent survey conducted by the Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada about traveling intentions and budget related to events, CCIF decided that the best course of action was to cancel the event.

CCIF is currently exploring options to replace the event with online activities until the end of the year to continue its mission and engagement in the collision repair community.

“Despite a slow start, Canada’s national vaccine rollout program is appearing to be optimistic toward a more normal event landscape next year. We are very excited for our 2022 meeting in Toronto as we prepare to return in-person.”, said Paul Prochilo, Chair, CCIF Steering Committee.

“It’s always difficult to make those decisions, but we act according to the data, facts and the feedback we have received. We hope that by next year we will be ready to rock & roll again in-person in quarter 1 of 2022!”, said Caroline Lacasse, Director, CCIF.