AASP/MA Members Meet with Legislators on Collision Repair Labor Rate Reform Bills

As part of its ongoing legislative effort to ensure that consumers receive proper reimbursement from their automobile insurers for collision repairs, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) recently welcomed various legislators and association members for a special gathering in the Southeastern part of the state to discuss the many benefits of House Bill 1111/Senate Bill 709.

Filed in the House by Representative James Hawkins of Attleboro and in the Senate by Senator Michael O. Moore of Worcester, the bill seeks to set a minimum reimbursement rate for auto body labor paid by insurers to Massachusetts claimants. This