IAA Announces New Payment Option for UK Buyers

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced that its UK-based business unit has expanded its payment offerings through the addition of Payit by NatWest, a fast, safe and secure mobile transaction and digital payment solution. Using Payit, IAA buyers can make payments directly from their bank accounts for vehicles purchased.

“Payit saves our buyers time and creates more flexibility by quickly and efficiently processing online transactions on a wide variety of devices, without additional processing fees,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA. “With payments complete in a matter of minutes, the platform expedites vehicle release, and gives buyers more time