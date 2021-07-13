Federal Trade Commission Plans Vote on Right to Repair Policy Statement at July 21 Meeting

Commission to consider issuing statement on manufacturer repair restrictions based upon its Nixing the Fix report and Hart-Scott-Rodino prior notice and approval of merger process.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 21. As part of the meeting, the FTC will consider and vote on issuing a policy statement on repair restrictions imposed by manufacturers and sellers following its Nixing the Fix report that was released in May.

The announcement comes quickly on the heels of last week’s executive order by President Biden promoting competition in