Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of two Centerline Auto Body collision repair centers in Ohio.

Crash Champions logoWith the addition of the new locations at 8000 Pearl Road in Strongsville and 2780 Albrecht Ave. in Akron, Crash Champions now has 12 collision repair centers across the state. This transaction strategically supplements the Company’s earlier acquisitions of six Excalibur Auto Body repair shops in the region, creating one of the largest collision repair companies in the greater Cleveland metro area.

“Chicago is where we call home, and as such, the Midwest has always been an important market for the Company,” said Matt

