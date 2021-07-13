CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Adds Brownfield Collision Repair Center in California

Classic Collision Adds Brownfield Collision Repair Center in California

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest collision repair center opening in Santa Ana, Calif. With the addition of the 19,000 sq. ft. brownfield location, Classic Collision now operates a total of 79 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Alaska.

Classic Collision Inc. logoClassic Collision Santa Ana can be found about 32 miles SE of downtown Los Angeles and bordering the city of Garden Grove.

“We’re thrilled to expand our growth strategy. This year we have been fortunate to welcome many great team members through acquisition. Now Classic Collision’s startup model, which includes retrofit and new construction, provides even more

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey