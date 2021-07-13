Classic Collision Adds Brownfield Collision Repair Center in California

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest collision repair center opening in Santa Ana, Calif. With the addition of the 19,000 sq. ft. brownfield location, Classic Collision now operates a total of 79 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Alaska.

Classic Collision Santa Ana can be found about 32 miles SE of downtown Los Angeles and bordering the city of Garden Grove.

“We’re thrilled to expand our growth strategy. This year we have been fortunate to welcome many great team members through acquisition. Now Classic Collision’s startup model, which includes retrofit and new construction, provides even more