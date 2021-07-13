CollisionWeek

CAPA Joins List of Groups Applauding Executive Order Promoting Right to Repair

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive collision repair crash parts, applauds President Biden’s executive order designed to promote competition in the U.S. economy. The order encourages the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to issue new rules promoting a “right to repair”- which allows consumers the ability to use independent repair shops or perform repairs themselves.

CAPA logo“CAPA applauds the Biden administration for taking action to prioritize the right to repair – it is a significant win for consumer choice,” said Clark Plucinski, CAPA Chairman.

