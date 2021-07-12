Utica National and AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 Tool Grant at Northeast Trade Show

Thanks to a donation from the Utica National Group Foundation, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) plans to award a $5,000 Snap-On tool grant to a rising young technician employed at a member shop.

AASP/NJ Allied Board Member Joe Amato, Sr. of Amato Insurance Agency, a division of World Insurance Associates, LLC, says Utica National Insurance Group expressed interest in providing a benefit to AASP/NJ through its charitable foundation. He suggested that funds toward a scholarship or grant would be a good way for the association to provide a stepping stone to those who are up