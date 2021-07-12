CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Terry Cummins Named Chief Revenue Officer at Opus IVS

Terry Cummins Named Chief Revenue Officer at Opus IVS

By Leave a Comment

Terry Cummins has joined Opus IVS as its Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for the sales and go-to-market functions of Opus IVS products and services globally.

Terry Cummins was named Chief Revenue Officer at Opus IVS.

With over 25 years in automotive related enterprise and SaaS software experience, Terry has held executive and leadership positions at various companies.

Previously, Terry served as the Chief Sales Officer at OEConnection, where he led the company’s rapid growth, with responsibility for development and implementation of high-velocity, enterprise, and global sales teams.

Prior to OEConnection, Terry held top leadership positions at Dealer-FX, Oracle, Team Velocity

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey