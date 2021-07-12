Terry Cummins Named Chief Revenue Officer at Opus IVS

Terry Cummins has joined Opus IVS as its Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for the sales and go-to-market functions of Opus IVS products and services globally.

With over 25 years in automotive related enterprise and SaaS software experience, Terry has held executive and leadership positions at various companies.

Previously, Terry served as the Chief Sales Officer at OEConnection, where he led the company’s rapid growth, with responsibility for development and implementation of high-velocity, enterprise, and global sales teams.

Prior to OEConnection, Terry held top leadership positions at Dealer-FX, Oracle, Team Velocity