Registration for the MSO Symposium’s 10th Annual Event is Now Open

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that registration is now open for the 2021 MSO Symposium, taking place as an in-person event in Las Vegas, Nev. at the Mandalay Bay on November 1st, the Monday of the SEMA/AAPEX show.

For those interested in registering for the 2021 event, please be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEM’s, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Registration with the early bird rate is available for a limited time.

The event will begin at

