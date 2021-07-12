President Biden Issues Executive Order on Competition That Supports Right to Repair

Automotive aftermarket groups support measure that would prohibit manufacturers from restricting third-party and self-repair of products.

President Biden signed a sweeping executive order designed to promote competition in the U.S. economy that includes 72 directives to more than a dozen government agencies that the Administration said is designed to promote the interests of American workers, businesses, and consumers, including supporting Right to Repair.

According to the fact sheet on the executive order, the Administration wants to make it easier and cheaper to repair items you own by limiting manufacturers from barring self-repairs or third-party repairs of their products.

President Biden’s