Southeast Collision Conference Scheduled for February 3-5 in South Carolina

The Carolina’s Collision Association, the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association and the Mississippi Collision Repair Association announced they will host the Southeast Collision Conference on February 3-5, 2022 in South Carolina.

The conference will be held at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg.  Located approximately 40 minutes from Charlotte, N.C., the Gateway Conference Center is accessible from multiple interstates and the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. 

Southeast Collision Conference is a 3-day conference open to all collision industry professionals and will contain numerous educational classes, presentations and a trade show.  Hear from some of the industry’s biggest names as they present on topics

