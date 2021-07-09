Gas Consumption at Record Level Entering July 4 Holiday

Demand for gasoline on weekly basis was at its highest level for the week ending July 2 since start of the recordkeeping in 1991.

The recovery in gasoline consumption and traffic volume continued through June and leading into the July 4 holiday as the pandemic wanes and government restrictions on travel and gathering ease.

The four-week moving average of gas consumption has increased for 20 of 27 weeks so far this year through the most recent data available through the week ending July 2.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the