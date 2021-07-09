Auto Care Association Comments on Biden Right to Repair Announcement

Last week the Biden Administration announced its intention to issue an Executive Order directing the Department of Agriculture to address right to repair concerns for tractors and calling on the Federal Trade Commission to address repair barriers that are erected by manufacturers, specifically citing mobile phones. While the Order has yet to be released, the Auto Care Association was pleased that the Administration recognizes the importance of right to repair to ensuring consumer have access to a competitive repair market.

Unlike many industries, the aftermarket has been fortunate to have made major progress in the right to repair efforts highlighted