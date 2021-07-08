Service King Celebrates 45-Year Legacy

Marks anniversary with $45,000 donation to Collision Repair Education Foundation.

In 1976, Eddie Lennox used a $10,000 loan granted to him by his neighbor, Charles Morgan, to open the very first Service King Collision in a three-bay tin building in Dallas.

Now, after 45 years of being an impressive industry competitor and growing to 335 locations, Service King is celebrating its anniversary by creating a future of significant innovation in the automotive collision space through its vision of “building for tomorrow.”

“We’ve been a leader in the industry for the past 45 years because our business focuses on a few