CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Service King Celebrates 45-Year Legacy

Service King Celebrates 45-Year Legacy

By Leave a Comment

Marks anniversary with $45,000 donation to Collision Repair Education Foundation.

In 1976, Eddie Lennox used a $10,000 loan granted to him by his neighbor, Charles Morgan, to open the very first Service King Collision in a three-bay tin building in Dallas.

Service King 45th Anniversary Logo

Now, after 45 years of being an impressive industry competitor and growing to 335 locations, Service King is celebrating its anniversary by creating a future of significant innovation in the automotive collision space through its vision of “building for tomorrow.”

“We’ve been a leader in the industry for the past 45 years because our business focuses on a few

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey