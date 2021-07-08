Lean Inventories Impact US Light Vehicle Sales in June

The annual selling rate down to its lowest point since August 2020.

The chip shortage that has plagued global production for months is finally impacting sales in the US. According to LMC Automotive, the independent automotive global forecasting and market intelligence company, 1.3 million Light Vehicles were sold in June, up by 17% from last year, but down by 14% from June 2019. The Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate of sales (SAAR) highlights this slowdown: at 15.4 million units, it was the lowest since 15.2 million units in August 2020 and the SAAR fell by 1.7 million units from May.

With