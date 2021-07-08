IIHS Research Indicates Curves Problem for Driving Automation

Curves in the road are posing a challenge to advanced driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control (ACC) and more sophisticated partial automation systems, limiting their potential safety benefits, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found.

ACC and more advanced partial automation that combines ACC with lane centering are often disabled on some of the sharper curves present on limited-access roadways, either because drivers switch the features off or they deactivate automatically.

“We know that advanced driver assistance features may help prevent crashes, but obviously they can only do so if drivers use them,” says IIHS