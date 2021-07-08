Buckle Selects CCC to Digitize the Auto Claims Experience

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. and Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, announced Buckle has selected CCC to digitize auto claims for its community of rideshare and delivery drivers. Buckle, which provides auto insurance to gig economy drivers, will leverage CCC’s advanced AI and photo technology to deliver speed and transparency across key claims decisions, minimizing vehicle downtime for rideshare and delivery drivers following an auto accident.

“Rideshare and delivery drivers are essential to commerce today and our agreement with CCC ensures these essential workers have access to the best technology to help get them back on the road more