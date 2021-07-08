AW Repair Group Selects Thatcham Research’s escribe

In a reinvigorated relationship, AW Repair Group, one of the United Kingdom’s leading collision repair groups, has chosen Thatcham Research as its preferred supplier of choice for methods repair data and technical support.

Following a short trial, AW has returned to the Thatcham Research ‘escribe’ platform, an online repair methods solution designed to help the industry return crash damaged vehicles safely and efficiently to pre-accident condition.

Steve Hoe, Technical Development and VM Executive at AW Repair Group said, “We’re really pleased to return to the escribe platform. The speed that new technologies and materials are introduced can be challenging for