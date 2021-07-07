Sean Carey to Examine Safe and Proper Repair Using AI in July 8 Guild 21 Webinar

Verifacts Automotive, LLC announced that its Guild 21 Webinar on July 8 at 2 p.m. (EDT) will feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants. During the 90-minute presentation, A Safe & Proper Repair Using AI, Carey will talk about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) when it comes to a proper and safe repair of newer automobiles.
Registration for the event is available online.
The webinar will be hosted by George Avery,
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.