CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Sean Carey to Examine Safe and Proper Repair Using AI in July 8 Guild 21 Webinar

Sean Carey to Examine Safe and Proper Repair Using AI in July 8 Guild 21 Webinar

By Leave a Comment

Verifacts Automotive, LLC announced that its Guild 21 Webinar on July 8 at 2 p.m. (EDT) will feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants. During the 90-minute presentation, A Safe & Proper Repair Using AI, Carey will talk about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) when it comes to a proper and safe repair of newer automobiles.

 

Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants, will present A Safe & Proper Repair Using AI, during the July 8, 2021 Guild 21 Webinar.

Registration for the event is available online.

The webinar will be hosted by George Avery,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey