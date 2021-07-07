Sean Carey to Examine Safe and Proper Repair Using AI in July 8 Guild 21 Webinar

Verifacts Automotive, LLC announced that its Guild 21 Webinar on July 8 at 2 p.m. (EDT) will feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants. During the 90-minute presentation, A Safe & Proper Repair Using AI, Carey will talk about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) when it comes to a proper and safe repair of newer automobiles.

Registration for the event is available online.

The webinar will be hosted by George Avery,