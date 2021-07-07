CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Progressive to Hire 6400 New Employees to Support Growth

Progressive to Hire 6400 New Employees to Support Growth

By Leave a Comment

Progressive Insurance intends to hire up to 6,400 new employees during the remainder of 2021 to support the national insurance organization’s growth.

Progressive logoWith 2020 total revenues topping $42 billion, the company continued to gain market share and increase its customer base and it will be adding more employees in claims, customer care, technology, analysis and legal throughout the country.

The largest areas of opportunity for career development lie in Call Center positions with 3,000 remote openings across the country. Additionally, 2,900 jobs in Field and Centralized Claims will be available to help service the expanding customer base. These careers include

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey