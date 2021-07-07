Progressive to Hire 6400 New Employees to Support Growth

Progressive Insurance intends to hire up to 6,400 new employees during the remainder of 2021 to support the national insurance organization’s growth.

With 2020 total revenues topping $42 billion, the company continued to gain market share and increase its customer base and it will be adding more employees in claims, customer care, technology, analysis and legal throughout the country.

The largest areas of opportunity for career development lie in Call Center positions with 3,000 remote openings across the country. Additionally, 2,900 jobs in Field and Centralized Claims will be available to help service the expanding customer base. These careers include