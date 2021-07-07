Axalta Acquires U-POL

The UK-based refinish product manufacturer does business in over 100 countries and expects 2021 fiscal net sales of $145 million.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that it will acquire U-POL Holdings Limited from Graphite Capital Management LLP and other holders for £428 million ($590 million) subject to certain adjustments set forth in the Sale and Purchase Agreements for the transaction.
Founded in 1948 and based in the United Kingdom, U-POL is a manufacturer of repair and refinish products used primarily for automotive refinish and aftermarket protective applications. The business produces a wide range of high-quality automotive refinishing products
