NJ-Based CURE Auto Insurance Launches in Michigan

CURE auto insurance, a not-for-profit car insurer doing business in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, announced it was granted a license to expand into Michigan starting July 2, when the latest no-fault reforms take effect. CURE announced its studies project a savings of up to 50% from Michiganders current rates.  Most notably, CURE refuses to use credit scores to rate drivers. As part of its expansion, CURE has plans for a new location in Detroit with 100-200 employees.

Cure Auto Insurance logoThe CURE expansion has been taking shape for more than two years, since Governor Whitmer and the legislature enacted reforms.

