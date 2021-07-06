Group 1 Automotive Acquires Nine Franchises in the U.K.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) today announced the expansion of its U.K. operations with the acquisition of nine businesses northeast of London, primarily in the region of East Anglia. These operations represent the family of brands offered by the Volkswagen Group, along with one Citroen dealership with major locations in the cities of Norwich, Peterborough, Lowestoft and Ipswich. The dealerships are being acquired from the Robinsons Motor Group, which previously sold five Mercedes dealerships to the Company in 2018.

The total annual revenue expected from this acquisition is approximately $300M and will be driven by an Audi dealership in