CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Florida Governor Vetoes No-Fault Auto Insurance Repeal

Florida Governor Vetoes No-Fault Auto Insurance Repeal

By Leave a Comment

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that would have ended Florida’s system of no-fault auto insurance, saying the bill (SB 54) would result in “unintended consequences.” Critics of the legislation argued the bill would push up rates for many drivers.

“While the PIP system has flaws and Florida law regarding bad faith is deficient … SB 54 does not adequately address the current issues facing Florida drivers and may have unintended consequences that would negatively impact both the market and consumers,” DeSantis wrote in his veto letter.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey