Florida Governor Vetoes No-Fault Auto Insurance Repeal

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that would have ended Florida’s system of no-fault auto insurance, saying the bill (SB 54) would result in “unintended consequences.” Critics of the legislation argued the bill would push up rates for many drivers.

“While the PIP system has flaws and Florida law regarding bad faith is deficient … SB 54 does not adequately address the current issues facing Florida drivers and may have unintended consequences that would negatively impact both the market and consumers,” DeSantis wrote in his veto letter.