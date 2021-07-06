Axalta’s Tom McGarry to Retire July 16

Tom McGarry, North America Marketing and Strategy Manager for Axalta Coating Systems announced he will retire on July 16, after 34 years in the automotive paint industry and 15 years in the automotive mechanical industry. McGarry first joined Sherwin Williams in 1987 as a Branch Manager in Toledo, Ohio. He was promoted to Regional Jobber Manager and then as National Sales Manager of American Standox in 1993. In 1996 he took on the North American OEM Approval responsibilities for Herberts Standox.