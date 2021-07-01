Hertz Exits Chapter 11

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HTZGQ) announced yesterday that it has successfully completed its Chapter 11 restructuring process and has emerged as a financially and operationally stronger company that is well-positioned for the future. Hertz’s Plan of Reorganization was confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court on June 10, 2021. In doing so, Judge Mary Walrath described the outcome as a “fantastic result” that “surpasses any result that I’ve seen in any Chapter 11 case that I’ve faced in my 20-plus years.”

With over $5.9 billion of new equity capital being provided by Hertz’s new investor group, led by Knighthead Capital Management LLC,