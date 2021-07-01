CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hertz Exits Chapter 11

Hertz Exits Chapter 11

By Leave a Comment

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HTZGQ) announced yesterday that it has successfully completed its Chapter 11 restructuring process and has emerged as a financially and operationally stronger company that is well-positioned for the future. Hertz’s Plan of Reorganization was confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court on June 10, 2021. In doing so, Judge Mary Walrath described the outcome as a “fantastic result” that “surpasses any result that I’ve seen in any Chapter 11 case that I’ve faced in my 20-plus years.”

Hertz logoWith over $5.9 billion of new equity capital being provided by Hertz’s new investor group, led by Knighthead Capital Management LLC,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey