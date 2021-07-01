Axalta Offers Collision Repair Trade School Instructor VIP Virtual Workshop July 13-15

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is inviting collision repair trade school instructors in the U.S. and Canada to participate in the 2021 North American Trade School Instructor VIP Workshop, an interactive learning experience open to instructors of all paint brands.

This year’s event will feature virtual sessions and take place July 13-15, with sessions running from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. (EDT).

Topics covered include application tips for waterborne products, paint department workflow management, and an overview of Axalta’s ColorNet Cloud, bumper repair on cars equipped with ADAS, tinted mid-coat application, and much more.

To sign up for this workshop, create a profile in the Axalta Learning Campus, and then call (610) 358-6030 in the United States, or (800) 668-6945, option 4, in Canada.