AAA Projects Over 43 Million to Take Road Trip During Independence Day Holiday

Overall travel expected to increase 40% compared to last year, reaching the second-highest travel volume on record.

According to AAA, more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies for the Independence Day Holiday (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell