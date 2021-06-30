NHTSA Orders Crash Reporting for ADAS and Automated Driving System Equipped Vehicles

Agency uses authority to gather additional information necessary to increase transparency and improve safety of new and emerging in-vehicle technologies.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it exercised its authority by issuing a Standing General Order requiring manufacturers and operators of vehicles equipped with SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or SAE Levels 3-5 automated driving systems (ADS) to report crashes. This action will enable NHTSA to collect information necessary for the agency to play its role in keeping Americans safe on the roadways, even as the technology deployed on the nation’s roads continues to evolve.