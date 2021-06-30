Fix Auto Sierra Vista Hosts Grand Opening for New Arizona Collision Repair Center

Fix Auto USA celebrated the opening of Fix Auto Sierra Vista, a 10,000 square foot collision repair center located at 4108 East La Linda Way in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

This collision repair facility is owned and operated by Ian Morton, who also owns Fix Auto Tucson – Thoroughbred. Morton celebrated the grand opening of his newest center alongside his hardworking team, industry partners, the Arizona Rangers, Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce members, the Sierra Vista Fire Department and Mayor Rick Mueller.

“It was a wonderful day, with a terrific turnout and we were so excited to finally celebrate the