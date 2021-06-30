CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIECA July 22 Webinar Examines Technology’s Impact on Training

CIECA July 22 Webinar Examines Technology’s Impact on Training

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, July 22 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The webinar, Technology’s Impact on Future Training; Welcome to the Gamer Culture, will feature Jeff Peevy, I-CAR vice president, Technical Products, Programs & Services, who will share information about the training curriculum that will be relevant for all industry segments in the future. This includes the impact of technology and gaming.

CIECA 2019 logo“World-class training goes way beyond conveying technical accuracy and precision of repair,” explained Peevy. “It’s about understanding and appreciating the needs of all training audiences, including

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey