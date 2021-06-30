Boyd Group Acquires 16 Repair Centers in South Carolina and Georgia

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of 16 collision repair centers located in South Carolina and Georgia.

These new Gerber Collision & Glass repair centers operated as John Harris Body Shops originating in 1975 in Columbia, South Carolina. The South Carolina repair centers are located in Bluffton, Charleston, Columbia (2), Greenville, Greer, Irmo, Lexington (2), Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and Sumter. The Georgia locations are in Augusta, Evans and Grovetown.