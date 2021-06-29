CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Transtar Autobody Technologies Announces Contract with Indiana for COVID-19 Disinfectant System

Transtar Autobody Technologies Announces Contract with Indiana for COVID-19 Disinfectant System

By Leave a Comment

Transtar Autobody Technologies announced a new partnership with the state of Indiana to provide disinfecting systems to keep the employees and citizens of Indiana safe.  At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transtar, a chemical company, transitioned some of its manufacturing from automotive products to isopropyl alcohol to disinfect surfaces.  Further, Transtar built a system – including disinfectants, cleaners, applicators and processes – to quickly and efficiently treat surfaces with a minimum of disruption to business operations.  This offering has been launched as the Paragon Treatment System.

 

“We are very excited about the opportunity to provide the Indiana Department

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey