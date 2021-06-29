Transtar Autobody Technologies Announces Contract with Indiana for COVID-19 Disinfectant System

Transtar Autobody Technologies announced a new partnership with the state of Indiana to provide disinfecting systems to keep the employees and citizens of Indiana safe. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transtar, a chemical company, transitioned some of its manufacturing from automotive products to isopropyl alcohol to disinfect surfaces. Further, Transtar built a system – including disinfectants, cleaners, applicators and processes – to quickly and efficiently treat surfaces with a minimum of disruption to business operations. This offering has been launched as the Paragon Treatment System.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to provide the Indiana Department