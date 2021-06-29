State Farm and Ford Build Data Sharing Pilot Identifies How Safety Features Impact Claims

Successful completion of yearlong pilot saved customers with certain ADAS features up to 20% off their auto insurance.

As vehicle technology and safety systems continue to evolve, State Farm and Ford are working together for the benefit of their shared customers. The two companies completed a yearlong pilot project in which they shared vehicle build data to better understand how certain safety features impact claims.

The exchange of information lowered the overall cost of vehicle ownership for many of the companies’ shared customers by better matching price to risk. Insurance rate adjustments were made in the first half of 2021,