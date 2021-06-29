NABC to Host Area Veterans at Garden State Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser Presented by Enterprise

On Wednesday, July 21, local veterans in the Princeton, N.J. area will have an opportunity to join collision repair professionals for a day on the golf course, courtesy of the National Auto Body Council and the annual Drive Fore Courage program.

The program is being held as part of the NABC Garden State Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser at the Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing Township, N.J. There are still foursomes available for golfers who would like to play.

Veterans can register by contacting NABCadministration@nationalautobodycouncil.org. NABC member companies like Car-Part.com are sponsoring each veterans’ foursome.

“It has become a tradition at our yearly NABC golf fundraiser to work with our sponsors to host several foursomes for area veterans,” said Keith Egan, NABC board member. “They valiantly served our country, and this is a way for us to say ‘thank you’ for their contributions.”

The National Auto Body Council will host its first golf fundraising event of 2021 at Mountain View Golf Club on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The NABC Garden State Pars for Cars golf fundraiser presented by Enterprise will support the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, among other charitable initiatives.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to families in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Initiatives that keep thousands of drivers safe on the road.

More information about the event and registration for industry members is available online.

Hertz will sponsor the helicopter ball drop and lunch, and Axalta will sponsor the post-golf reception. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the tournament.