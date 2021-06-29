CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / LKQ North America Partners with Tractable to Deploy AI to Optimize Salvage Vehicle Recycling

LKQ North America Partners with Tractable to Deploy AI to Optimize Salvage Vehicle Recycling

By Leave a Comment

LKQ North America is using Tractable’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate and optimize the recycling of the salvage vehicles LKQ procures across their North America segment.

The AI uses computer vision, a technology that allows algorithms to reason based on images, to assess the specific damage on each vehicle and determine which parts can be recycled and reused. Tractable’s AI has been trained on millions of historical examples and performs on par with human intelligence, increasing the level of consistency and accuracy.

Yogi Shivdasani, Vice President of North America Supply Chain at LKQ, said, “We are excited to be the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey