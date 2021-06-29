LKQ North America Partners with Tractable to Deploy AI to Optimize Salvage Vehicle Recycling

LKQ North America is using Tractable’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate and optimize the recycling of the salvage vehicles LKQ procures across their North America segment.

The AI uses computer vision, a technology that allows algorithms to reason based on images, to assess the specific damage on each vehicle and determine which parts can be recycled and reused. Tractable’s AI has been trained on millions of historical examples and performs on par with human intelligence, increasing the level of consistency and accuracy.

Yogi Shivdasani, Vice President of North America Supply Chain at LKQ, said, “We are excited to be the