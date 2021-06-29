Collision Works Partners with AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics announced the addition of Collision Works to the AirPro customer base of first-in-class collision repair facilities. Based in Oklahoma City, Okla., Collision Works has 36 locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

Vehicle technology will continue to evolve, and each manufacturer will further develop its own complex and unique service and calibration requirements,” stated Barry Hadlock, President at Collision Works. “Our partnership with AirPro will be an integral part of our commitment to meet OE requirements and to deliver quality, timely repairs to our valued customers. We surveyed the market and found AirPro to be the most capable provider