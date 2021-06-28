Global Finishing Solutions Announces Beacon Equipment as Distributor in New Mexico and Arizona

Beacon Equipment Resources has expanded its territory to now serve Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) customers in the Southwest, positioned to meet their unique needs with pre-engineered and custom solutions. Beacon Equipment is GFS’ preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in New Mexico and also provides service in Arizona.

A long-standing partner of GFS, Beacon Equipment is a full-service distributor with proven experience and vast resources to support equipment sales, service and maintenance needs throughout a broad geographic area. Support from Beacon Equipment includes factory trained technicians providing paint booth filter service and booth cleaning, as well as knowledgeable sales representatives